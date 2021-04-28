Redman will Star As Method Mans Brother in Second Season of Power Book II: Ghost

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

I am excited that soon we will be watching more of the hit Starz TV show, Power. Expect this spinoff will feature the lawyer who was very cutthroat when is cam not Tasha St. Patrick. That is none other than Method Mans character, Davis Maclean.

This second season will allow for Method Mans to have an on screen reunion with Redman. The two have done work together in the film business with How High in 2001. Although we haven’t seen much of Redman on the screen we do know what to expect from Method Man and his recurring role as Davis Maclean.

Redman will play Method Mans brother Theo who is doing time behind bars, the second season will take us on a journey showing us about the life the two brother had before going down two totally different paths.

Are you looking forward to seeing this duo on screen?

Courtesy of thejasmienbrand.com