According to NBC4i, Former Columbus Division of Police Officer Adam Coy pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to an additional charge of reckless homicide in the death of Andre’ Hill.
The judge maintained Coy’s bond at $1 million. The next court date was scheduled for June 7 at 9 a.m.
Court records show that Adam Coy was indicted last week on a charge of reckless homicide. That is on top of previous charges of murder, felonious assault and two charges dereliction of duty, for failing to properly activate his body camera and for failure to inform a fellow officer that he thought Hill presented a danger.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Former Columbus Officer Adam Coy Pleads Not Guilty in the Death of Andre Hill was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com