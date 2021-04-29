Tiffany Haddish Joins Ty Dolla Sign for Music Video, By Yourself

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Shoutout to Ty Dolla Sign for always dropping a melody that caters to the ladies, whether its hyping up her sex game or encouraging a woman mindset, well Ty does just that.

“By Yourself”, from Ty Dolla Sign ft Jhene Aiko gives women a triumphant spirit, not allowing a man to put you through any BS and giving a woman the course to be okay with living, and being happy by herself.

The music video shows some women going through DRAMA, while Tiffany Haddish knows better than to deal with any type of mess, she is able to walk away because a woman is always the PRIZE.

Did Tiffany Haddish Slay this video or what?

