Former Ohio State Player Transfer to Alabama

This years wide receiver class include some good receivers for the deep position, like Chris Olave, and Garret Wilson. Not to mention the team also has to banging sophomores.

Jameson Williams who caught 9 passes last year with 154 yards and two touchdown passes is leaving the Buckeye state to garner more playing time in Alabama. The announcement was made via twitter, that the wide receiver was looking for time on the field, with Alabama having lost two of its best receivers, whom were taken in the Top 12 of the NFL Draft. Williams wild definitely have the time to show off his skills in the spotlight.

Justin Fields former Ohio State quarterback went 11th in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Which payer of OSU is going to have a breakout year?

Courtesy of NBC4i.com