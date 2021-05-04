Diva’s Daily Dirt: J Cole Announces Release Date for Sixth Album

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

J Cole Announces Release Date for Sixth Album

We don’t have many details but we do know for sure that J.Cole is dropping next week!

The Platinum with no features rapper took to social media to announce, The Off-Season dropping May 14th.

“Just know this was years in the making.”

This album will be the North Carolina rapper’s sixth album, following ‘KOD’ which dropped April of 2018.

Will Smith Partners With YouTube To Get Back In Shape!

Will Smith isn’t the only one who’s gained some quarantine pounds but he may be one of the only celebs allowing us to watch him whip himself into the best shape of his life!

After first keeping it all the way real about being in the worst shape of his life, the movie star has now announced a partnership with Youtube that will be capturing it all.

He wrote,

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”

