Thanks to a few colleges in Florida who are poised to allow students to make endorsement deals starting this summer. The new selling point is a very competitive one, Play here and, thanks to a new state law, maybe make some money off your athletic fame.

A selling point likes this makes some universities feel as if they’ll lose recruits, and a lot of colleges are looking into paying their student athletes.

Now the N.C.A.A. is moving anew toward extending similar rights to college athletes across the country.

This will reshape a multibillion-dollar industry, but for months now the NCAA members have had this proposal in front of them. Student-athletes could be paid in exchange for use of their names, images and likenesses by many private companies. The plan, which could take effect on Aug. 1, would also let players earn money through advertisements on their social media accounts.

Courtesy of the NYTimes