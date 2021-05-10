Events
Events

Music Columbus and Power 1075/1063 Presents: Music Business Monday’s Virtual Music Conference

The Columbus Music Commission, Ohio Media School and Power 1075/1063 presents Music Business Mondays, a virtual music conference giving you insight to the music industry from the people who make it happen! This month, DJ Mr. King hosts a panel featuring some of the midwest’s best producers, DJ’s and songwriters, including Columbus, own J Rawls, and repping Detroit, we have DJ BJ 35-25 and singer/songwriter Dre Butters!

It’s your chance to ask the pros directly and get free game! It’s Music Business Mondays, powered by the Columbus Music Commission and Ohio Media school Monday, May 24th at 6 pm.

