New CDC Mask Guidance for Ohio

Courtesy of NBC4i.com

No more social distancing and no more masks inside or outside.

That’s the new guidance from the CDC for fully vaccinated Americans.

But what rules do we have to follow here in Ohio with mitigation measures being lifted in 3 weeks?

The Ohio Department of Health says it is currently looking over these new guidelines, but as of right now state coronavirus health measures are still the ones to follow in public places even if you are fully vaccinated.

“I’m fully vaccinated and even now I just don’t feel 100 percent comfortable walking into somewhere without a mask,” said Zoey Solove, discussing the latest guidelines.

Jacob Oates said, “I’m not super into all of it kind of just do what I’m kind of told to do and yeah so I mean it all comes down to what people are comfortable with.”

The CDC says there are exception to this, specifically when it comes to state and local laws.

“So, the CDC set the stage for really what can be done at each stage level,” explained Dr. Joseph Gastaldo.

Here in Ohio, we’re still tied to local health orders. Dr. Gastaldo with OhioHealth says he approves of the Governor’s plan to lift orders in three weeks.

He says the mask change for those who are fully vaccinated could possibly come sooner because of the CDC guidance.

“It could be very likely at the ODH level they would revise those very soon in the near future we don’t know that has always happened before but at the state level they do take into advisement what the CDC says.”

Gastaldo added people who are immunocompromised, like transplant patients, should keep the masks handy.

“People who are vaccinated with weakened immune systems, the vaccines may not be as effective, and they may not work. So, there may be people out there with weakened immune systems that need to mask for obvious reasons,” he explained

Are you ready to live life without a mask?