Drake Rents Out a 70,000 Seat Football Stadium

It must be nice to be Drake who is now the Winner of the BBMA Artist of the Decade Award, which of course is well deserved. The guy has consistently put out music that has also been chart topping. A lot of us wouldn’t have made it through our summers with Drizzy.

To celebrate this win, Drake rented out a 70,000 seat stadium. He had his crew near by him, well his team and posted photos of them eating at the stadium and left this caption,

“Never show anger at slight. Tell nothing. Earn respect from everyone by deeds, not words. Respect the members of your blood family. Gambling is recreation, not a way to earn a living. Love your father, your mother, your sister, think harder about who you call your brothers and beware of loving any woman other than your wife…”

Courtesy of thejasminebrand.com