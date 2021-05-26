Another Shooting in Columbus Leaves 54 Year Old Dead

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The killings in Columbus are just outrageous, with the month of April alone topping last yer number of murders. Last year in April Columbus had about 29 shooting, while this past April that number was at 59.

According to NBC4i, inside a home, they found Loise L. Tobe, 54, with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are ruling the death a homicide.

A child was found unharmed and unattended inside the home, and police are working to confirm the relationship to the victim.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

