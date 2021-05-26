Airlines Accepting Klarna, After Pay and more for Flights!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

See this is what I am here for! Remember airlines took a big hit during the pandemic along with a lot of people who lost their jobs.

Now airlines are accepting a buy now pay later form of payment to get even more people up and in the air. Payment forms like Klarna, After Pay, Quad Pay, and Affirm are being accepted by major airlines.

The advertisement is big on the payment plan sites, and airline sites are advertising as well. If you ask me its agree idea to give people the chance to tour the country, and take their families along!

Check this out from Quad Pay

Are you catching flights this summer?