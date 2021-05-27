G Herbo’s latest baby boy is here.
The 25-year-old rapper posted a photo to Instagram Thursday announcing the birth of his child with fiancée Taina Williams.
We first found out about Taina’s pregnancy back in December 2020 during a court hearing for Herbo’s federal fraud case. Taina made a formal announcement in January.
“Sometimes the greatest things in life are worth hiding for a bigger sacrifice,” she wrote on social media at the time. “Happiness is an understatement for the joy that we feel and the light that you’ve already brung upon us.”
In April, on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, G Herbo shared how he knew Taina was the one.
“I ain’t gon’ lie, I really feel like opposites attract in a way,” he said. “She just pure, through and through. She not afraid to like express her feelings, tell me how she feel about stuff. Even when I don’t understand it all the time. She’ll tell me something where I feel like she kinda like dissing me a little bit, but she really ain’t. She telling me something that really build me.”
This is G Herbo’s second child. He shares a son, Yosohn Wright, with former partner Ariana Fletcher.
G Herbo & Taina Williams Welcome First Child Together [Photo] was originally published on 92q.com