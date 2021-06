LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Save the date! Power 1075/1063 and the Columbus Music Commission bring you the third edition of our virtual music conference series, Music Business Mondays! If you want to learn more about the music industry from OG’s in the game, make sure you tune in on Power 1075/1063’s Facebook page or YouTube page. It’s going down Monday, June 21st at 7pm! Music Business Mondays is powered by Remy Martin and Ohio Media School.

To learn more about Ohio Media School, enter below:

Also On Power 107.5: