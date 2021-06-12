Water Rescue for Missing Swimmer Underway in Grove City

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i.com

First responders are on the scene of a water rescue in Big Darby Creek in Grove City.

Officials responded to the area of the 7900 block of Railroad Street in Grove City at approximately 3:49 p.m. Saturday.

According to Brian Taylor, chief for the Pleasant Township Fire Department, three people were swimming in the water, two men and a woman. One man and the woman were able to get out of the water safely, while the man, who Taylor identified as a Hispanic in his early to mid-20s, is still in the water.

As of 5:40 p.m., authorities said they’ve been searching for more than an hour.

Taylor said if needed, the search will continue until 9 p.m. Saturday, then resume Sunday morning.

Taylor said the rain from earlier in the week has made the conditions on the river difficult.

“The height of the water is up, the speed of the water is up, the current is up,” he said. “We ask anyone coming out to do any kind of watersports here to have a personal floatation device available to them. That will undoubtedly help save your life.”

This is the second reported water rescue in the Darby Creek area this week. On Tuesday, a woman was pulled from the water after her kayak capsized. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.