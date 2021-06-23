Kodak Black Receives Backlash for Kobe Themed Birthday Celebration

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Its the disrespect for me, the fact that Kodak Black decided to celebrate his birthday with a Kobe Bryant themed helicopter is upsetting. A lot of people are upset wth the rapper especially because he decided to use lakers color and Kobe themed props.

According to thejasminebrand.com a photo showed off helicopter themed in Kobe Bryant, and a Tesla Model X wrapped in LA Lakers colors, purple and yellow. To ad insult to injury he even adde the caption,

“I’m Ouchea 24 a Day I’m Like KOBE #KtB@kobebryant ? #HappyBirthdayKodak Out Now”

Sometimes you just get over rappers, well celebrities doing things for attention. Especially when its done in such a distasteful manner.

He did happen to explain himself and the sentiment of the helicopter, some fans thanked him for showing love to Kobe. Kodak even took the time out to share how Kobe daughter Kapri and himself share the same name, Bill Kapri is Kodaks real name.

What are your thoughts on the Kobe themed Birthday celebration?