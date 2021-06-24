Ohio house adds Transgender Sports Ban to Profits Rights Bill for College Athletes

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Good news that an Ohio bill will allow for college athletes togged paid and profit from their name, image and likeness. Added to the amendment was also a law that would prohibit transgender women from participating in women’s sports.

According to NBC4I.COM, the original bill that was passed unanimously by the Ohio Senate last week did not include the ban. It was added during House debate — with some members shouting as the amendment was read into the record — and then the bill passed, largely along a party-line vote, 57-36, with Democrats in opposition.

The bill now goes back to the Ohio Senate, which must agree to the transgender amendment before the bill can go to Gov. Mike DeWine.