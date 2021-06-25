155 Million in Grants Will Go to Ohio Businesses as they Recover

CLOSE
Big money will be released to Ohio businesses as the government is giving more options for businesses to get funded. These new grants will go to businesses that opened in 2020, restaurants and bars, entertainment venues, and lodging businesses.
- The Food and Beverage Establishment Grant will provide increments of $10,000, 20,000, or $30,000. Total funding available is $100 million.
- The Entertainment Venue Grant will provide increments of of $10,000, 20,000, or $30,000. Total funding available is $20 million.
- The Lodging Grant will provide increments of $10,000, 20,000, or $30,000. Total funding available is $25 million.
- The New Small Business Grant will provide grants of $10,000 to small businesses established in 2020. The total funding available is $10 million.
“Ohio’s economy is moving forward, and with new grant programs like the ones we are announcing today, we are optimistic that our economy will only continue to grow stronger from here,” DeWine said.
The money was made available by the Ohio General Assembly as part of Senate Bill 108 and Senate Bill 109, both of which are now law.
Applications will open on Tuesday, June 29, and can be found at BusinessHelp.Ohio.Gov.
Courtesy of nbc4i.com