National
HomeNational

Anti Hazing Bill Passed by Gov Mike DeWine, Collins Law

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

This is definitely a bill that I can stand by!

Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 126, also known as Collin’s Law, at a ceremony Tuesday morning.

Collin’s Law, also known as Ohio’s Anti-Hazing Act, will increase criminal penalties for hazing, including for forced consumption of alcohol or drugs. It also widens the scope of who can be punished for participating in or permitting hazing.

Omega Psi Phi

Source: The Washington Post / Contributor – Getty / Getty

In addition to harsher penalties, Collin’s Law comes with a transparency piece. Every six months, organizations will have to report any student conduct violations they’ve had, allowing students and families to see those reports.

The bill was passed by the Ohio General Assembly in late June.

The bill is named for Collin Wiant, who died in a hazing incident in 2018 while a pledge at the Sigma Pi fraternity at Ohio University.

DeWine was joined at the ceremony by Wiant’s parents, Kathleen and Wade Wiant, as well as Shari and Cory Foltz, parents of Stone Foltz.

Foltz, a 20-year-old from Delaware, Ohio, was a sophomore at Bowling Green. He died on March 4 after an alleged hazing incident at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

Courtesy of NBC4i.com

Pooh Shiesty Indicted After Feds Match Serial Number Of Money Flashed On Instagram
15 photos

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close