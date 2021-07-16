Rumors Have Been Confirmed Dani Leigh is Expecting her First Child

CLOSE
The beautiful maternity photos have surfaced online of Dani Leigh expecting hr first child. Of course many fans are saying they been knew she was expecting a child when she started showing a baby bump and covered up her body with more baggy clothes than usual.
She split from the expected father DaBaby earlier in the year. So we can only assume that h is the father of her child. There is still no idea how far along she is, or if she is having a boy or a girl. We do have to say congratulations to the artist on expecting her first child and welcome to motherhood.
What do you think she is having, baby boy or girl?