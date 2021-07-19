Sports
HomeSports

OSU Legend Tedd Ginn Jr Retires from NFL After 14 yrs

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

Ohio State standout Ted Jr. is retiring from the NFL after a 14-year career with six different teams.

Ginn was one of the most exhilarating players in OSU history, especially on special teams where he amassed more than 2,000 yards as a returner and still holds school records for career punt return touchdowns (six) and single-season punt return touchdowns (four).

Ginn was just as talented as a wide receiver pulling in 135 catches for 1,943 yards and 15 touchdowns along with 28 carries for 213 yards and three touchdowns during his three-year career from 2004 to 2006.

Ginn caught 412 total passes for 5,742 yards and 33 touchdowns in the NFL.

Congratulations to the legend on a happy retirement!! It is definitely well deserved !

Everything That Went Down at Power Winter Block Party
Power Winter Block Party
20 photos

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close