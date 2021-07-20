Celebrity Gossip
HomeCelebrity Gossip

Falynn Guabodia Reveals Bombshell In Simon Guabodia, and Porsha Williams Relationship

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

Of course I think the relationship of Simon and Porsha is for show. I mean these days what isn’t to boost rating or to land endorsements.

The soon to be ex wife of Simon, Falynn appeared on another show, FOX Souls, Cocktails with Queens to drop some tea about the woman dating her husband Simon. Flynn Pina, is her maiden name, which she goes by, stated that during conversation that she and husband Simon were having about Porsha, Simon stated Porsha slept with his cousin.

The Top 13 Best and Ugly Looks From the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
13 photos

Also that she slept with the cousin for a Rolls Royce. Keep in mind Simon got engaged to Porsha back in May, so I mean if this tea is true it definitely gives you something to think about, perhaps their relationship is for show!

What do you think?

 

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close