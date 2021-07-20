Falynn Guabodia Reveals Bombshell In Simon Guabodia, and Porsha Williams Relationship

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Of course I think the relationship of Simon and Porsha is for show. I mean these days what isn’t to boost rating or to land endorsements.

The soon to be ex wife of Simon, Falynn appeared on another show, FOX Souls, Cocktails with Queens to drop some tea about the woman dating her husband Simon. Flynn Pina, is her maiden name, which she goes by, stated that during conversation that she and husband Simon were having about Porsha, Simon stated Porsha slept with his cousin.

Also that she slept with the cousin for a Rolls Royce. Keep in mind Simon got engaged to Porsha back in May, so I mean if this tea is true it definitely gives you something to think about, perhaps their relationship is for show!

What do you think?