Dr. Dre Ordered to Pay his Ex Wife 300k a month for Spousal Support

This is exactly why you’re suppose to marry rich, well I mean marry your best friend! If there is one lesson to take from Dre’s situation from his soon to be ex wife Nicole its that marriage is expensive. Im sure in this case it was cheaper to keep her.

&apos;The Defiant Ones&apos; - Special Screening

Source: Phil Lewis/WENN.com / WENN

Although according to radar online.com this is temporary until a final agreement is reached. So pretty much he has to take care of her until she remarries or enters a domestic partnership. He has to also continue paying for her health insurance.

The saying is true don’t get me hip to a vibe that you can’t maintain!!

