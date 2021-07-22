Dr. Dre Ordered to Pay his Ex Wife 300k a month for Spousal Support

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This is exactly why you’re suppose to marry rich, well I mean marry your best friend! If there is one lesson to take from Dre’s situation from his soon to be ex wife Nicole its that marriage is expensive. Im sure in this case it was cheaper to keep her.

Although according to radar online.com this is temporary until a final agreement is reached. So pretty much he has to take care of her until she remarries or enters a domestic partnership. He has to also continue paying for her health insurance.

The saying is true don’t get me hip to a vibe that you can’t maintain!!