The Cleveland Baseball Team is now the Cleveland Guardians

So after a lot of people spoke out against the name of the Cleveland baseball team, formally known as the Cleveland Indians, the team decided to have it changed. Thats been over a year and the name that the teams decides to come up with isn’t pleasing to most fans.

Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will next be called the Guardians.

The name change is effective at the end of the 2021 season.

The organization spent most of the past year whittling down a list of potential names that was at nearly 1,200 just over a month ago. But the process quickly accelerated, and the club landed on Guardians.

Courtesy of ESPN.com