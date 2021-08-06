Dewine, We have two Ohios, the Vaccinated and Unvaccinated

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Governor Mike DeWine says Ohio is currently split between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, and he encouraged all Ohioans to get on board with the CDC’s recommendation to protect themselves against COVID-19.

“The most effective tool we have today is the vaccine,” DeWine said at a news conference Friday morning. “People who are not vaccinated are not safe. I want to make sure everyone has the facts.”

DeWine went through a litany of numbers and percentages showing how COVID-19 has spread in Ohio due to the Delta variant. He was joined by Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff to discuss the upward trend.

Dr. Vanderhoff said the Delta variant is more contagious than the common cold or the flu.

“Delta spreads like wildfire. It seeks out anyone who isn’t vaccinated,” Dr. Vanderhoff said. “For anyone who is on the fence trying to decide whether to get vaccinated, please remember this is not the common cold. This is a bad virus that can cause otherwise healthy children to be in the hospital for a very long time. It has put tens of thousand of Ohioans in the hospital, and has killed tens of thousands. Nearly all of that can be avoided by vaccination.”

The 21-day average for cases in Ohio is now more than 1,000, and during the past two days the state has reported around 2,000 cases.

The latest number of cases in the state is scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. Friday.

Courtesy of NBC4i

