President Biden to Address the Nation on Chaos in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden will return to the White House Monday to address the nation on the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban took control of the country.

The White House says Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to speak at 3:45 p.m. ET Monday from the East Room. It will be his first public remarks on the Afghanistan situation in nearly a week. NewsNation will live stream the remarks in the player above.

Biden and other top U.S. officials have been stunned by the pace of the Taliban’s nearly complete takeover of Afghanistan, as the planned withdrawal of American forces turned deadly at Kabul’s airport Monday as thousands tried to flee the country.

Senior U.S. military officials say the chaos at the airport left seven people dead, including some who fell from a departing American military transport jet.

Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of the capital’s airport Monday as thousands tried to flee after the Taliban seized power with stunning speed. Some clung to the side of a U.S. military plane before takeoff, in a widely shared video that captured the sense of desperation as America’s 20-year war comes to a chaotic end.

Another video showed the Afghans falling as the plane gained altitude over Kabul.

Courtesy of NBC4i.com