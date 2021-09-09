Mercedes Benz Demonstrates Mind Controlling Car

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The genius luxury car service has delve into a new world of vehicles. Mercedes-Benz is now demonstrating a new brain computer interface that will allow passengers to control the features of the vision avatar concept car.

Mercedes-Benz opened up a portion of the Munich Auto Show, showing off this new brain-controlling vehicle.

If you’re wondering how you’ll control the vehicle with a device the passenger wears on their head that monitors brain activity and, after a short calibration period, lets them adjust the navigation, climate control, radio and everything with their thoughts.

The design of the tis vehicle is inspired by Avatar

“Mercedes-Benz has always pioneered intelligent, innovative solutions to provide our customers with the best product and service experience.

Would you buy this car?