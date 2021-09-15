Momlinneal Moment, What to Cook for Dinner?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Moms, I never know what to cook or dinner, like unless EB is putting in an order from me personally I never know what to pull out the fridge to cook. Than in that same tone cooking the same thing just gets old, so I be looking forward to new recipes that I can try. Also being int he kitchen for a long time with a one year old, just doesn’t go hand in hand, so shoutout to themodernproper.com that gave 60 Easy Recipes that are easy for you to cook and very tasty.

From grilled steaks, pasta, and chickpeas, Im sure you’ll find something that you will want to cook tonight!!

What are some of your favorites meals to make for your children?

Please feel free to leave them below