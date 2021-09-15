The Dope Dixon
OSU announce new Game Day Protocol After Issues from Oregon Game!

The Ohio Stadium was packed with fans as OSU kicked off their first at home game this season. They did happen etc lose to Oregon, after trailing the entire game.

According to NBC4i.com for now, the  Ohio State University says there will be an increase in staffing as well as other protocols put in place to prevent the issues that occurred during Oregon game.

There were issues with digital tickets and mobile parking passes.

Other issues were with the Wi Fi and scanners causes a fuss from those attending the game. To prevent this from happening again the University does a have a few new protocols in place.

To check those out click HERE

Will you be attending an OSU game this year?

