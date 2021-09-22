President Biden to get Vaccine Booster on Camera

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

With a lot of Americans who are not vaccinated, healthcare workers, and even the President, President Biden will be taking the third shot, a booster, of Pfizer on camera with the hopes of convincing Americans to get their vaccination.

The facts is that with the vaccination you can still catch C19, which has left so many people skeptical on taking the vaccination. There is plenty of misinformation that have people scared to take the vaccination, how quickly it was made, how other vaccinations may have lead to long term diseases.

According to Hollywood Unlocked you’ll be abel to catch your President receiving the booster.

Will seeing him get the booster convince you to get it?