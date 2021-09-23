The Dope Dixon
Tory Lanez Being Sued for Hit and Run

Everyone thought when Tory Lanez made an exit off of IG it was because he was going to jail of violation a restraining order that Megan Thee Stallion has against him.

But that may not be the case, theres been a new lawsuit against Tory Lanez for a hit and run incident that left a man disfigured. If you’re wondering if Tory was the one that hit the man, well nope he was not behind the wheel. However the man is blaming Tory because he allowed the man to use his vehicle.

According to Hollywood Unlocked the driver is the one that caused the accident driving Tory Lanez Range Rover, after the accident occurred the driver fled the scene.

How much do you think Tory will have to pay to clear his name?

