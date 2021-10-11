Cleveland Clinic and UH Hospital Will Stop Transplant for Unvaccinated Patients

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Two hospital in the city of Cleveland are going to stop doing transplants for patients that are no vaccinated. November the 1st will be the final date for patients to abide by health protocols, in order to remain on the transplant waiting list. Both living donors and recipients will be required to be vaccinated prior to the procedure.

This policy is being put in place to protect patients, both the systems of the hospital said.

Some health experts estimate that transplant recipients’ risk of dying from COVID-19 is as high as 30%, according to press reports.

So far, the Clinic has not removed anyone from the transplant wait list because he or she was not vaccinated, the hospital system said.

“The health and safety of our patients is our top priority,” the Clinic said.

