Study Reveals Ohio’s Most-Watched Show During Halloween

According to NBC4i, a study by USDish, five series stood out as the most-searched TV shows across the U.S. during the Halloween season. “Friends,” “Stranger Things,” “The Simpsons,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Criminal Minds” all dominated during the scariest time of the year.
The satellite TV provider explained how it came up with the list writing, “we looked at Google Trends data from October 1–October 30, 2020, to find which show had the greatest search volume in each state.”
“Friends” took the top spot as most searched in 14 states. Netflix’s “Stranger Things” ranked second in popularity with 13 states, including Ohio. Long-standing animated hit “The Simpsons” came in third holding 10 states. Sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” placed fourth with eight states and “Criminal Minds” finished out the top five with a total of six states seeking out the procedural crime drama.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Halloween 2020: Which Celeb Nailed These Costumes? [PHOTOS]
Halloween 2020: Which Celeb Nailed These Costumes? [PHOTOS]
1. Travis Scott as Batman
1 of 25
2. Offset as The Mask
2 of 25
3. Ryan Destiny as Lauryn Hill
3 of 25
How you gon’ win when you ain’t right within? Nah ah come again. pic.twitter.com/VHEkdCh094— RD (@RyanDestiny) October 31, 2020
4. Lil Nas X as Nicki Minaj
4 of 25
5. Ciara & Russell Wilson as Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson
5 of 25
6. Skai Jackson as Foxy Brown
6 of 25
Happy Halloween 🖤 pic.twitter.com/NQMc43DrQa— Skai (@skaijackson) October 31, 2020
7. Marsai Martin as Rihanna
7 of 25
Happy Halloween 😉 pic.twitter.com/r8xuHNAXTB— Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) October 31, 2020
8. Flo Milli as Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes
8 of 25
CrazySexyCool✨ pic.twitter.com/K0XvCORZ6G— FLO MILLI (@_FloMilli) October 31, 2020
9. A Plus as Macaroni Tony
9 of 25
Macaroni Toni pic.twitter.com/54bbsBNb0l— Plantain Papi. (@APLUSTHEDJ) October 31, 2020
10. The Weeknd as Sherman Klump
10 of 25
11. DJ Chose as Pop Smoke11 of 25
12. Saweetie as Mystique and Quavo as Beast12 of 25
13. Tyga as Joe Exotic
13 of 25
14. Duke Deuce as The Notorious B.I.G.
14 of 25
LONG LIVE NOTORIOUS B.I.G. pic.twitter.com/NcMAvVBFGb— Duke Deuce (@dukedeuce901) November 1, 2020
15. Tabria Majors as Beyoncé
15 of 25
16. Mike Epps as Joe Jackson
16 of 25
Mike Epps play too much why he got the belt tho 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tc6fKb3wy7— ☆Rest Easy Nip☆ (@Ms_Kushington) November 1, 2020
17. Big Sean as Black Panther
17 of 25
18. Big Sean and Jhené Aiko as Among Us Characters
18 of 25
19. Normani as Catwoman19 of 25
20. Janelle Monáe as The Debate Fly20 of 25
21. Janelle Monáe as a Good Guy Doll21 of 25
22. Cardi B as Medusa
22 of 25
23. A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie as The Proud Family23 of 25
24. Kash Doll as Lynn Whitfield in A Thin Line Between Love And Hate24 of 25
25. Khelo Thomas as Powerline
25 of 25
Powerline ⚡️. #PowerlineLive pic.twitter.com/l9NkNznbZ2— Khleo Thomas (@KhleoThomas) October 30, 2020
Study Reveals Ohio’s Most-Watched Show During Halloween was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com