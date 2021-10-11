LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a study by USDish, five series stood out as the most-searched TV shows across the U.S. during the Halloween season. “Friends,” “Stranger Things,” “The Simpsons,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Criminal Minds” all dominated during the scariest time of the year.

The satellite TV provider explained how it came up with the list writing, “we looked at Google Trends data from October 1–October 30, 2020, to find which show had the greatest search volume in each state.”

“Friends” took the top spot as most searched in 14 states. Netflix’s “Stranger Things” ranked second in popularity with 13 states, including Ohio. Long-standing animated hit “The Simpsons” came in third holding 10 states. Sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” placed fourth with eight states and “Criminal Minds” finished out the top five with a total of six states seeking out the procedural crime drama.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Study Reveals Ohio’s Most-Watched Show During Halloween was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com