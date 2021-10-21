Diva’s Daily Dirt: R. Kelly Suicide Watch Lifted

R. Kelly Suicide Watch Lifted
The first court hearing since the R&B singer was found guilty started with Kelly’s attorney letting the court know that the U.S Bureau of Prisons have placed his client on suicide watch but it has since been lifted. The ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ singer was on suicide watch following his recent conviction on racketeering charges.
Kelly’s attorney did not say whether the Pied Piper had actually verbally expressed a desire to harm himself but according to the Chicago Tribune, monitoring a recently convicted inmate is common practice within the federal prison system.
Kelly faces even more charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice in Chicago. He is set to stand trial August 1, 2022.
Twitter Reacts to R. Kelly’s Guilty Verdict of Sex Trafficking & Racketeering
Apparently the jury saw something wrong with a little bump n' grind..#RKelly— Scott Stephens (@ShotStephens) September 27, 2021
At least he already likes golden showers.. amirite? #RKellyVerdict pic.twitter.com/S4LAg9GdH7— 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑 𝚖𝚎𝚊𝚝 🤸🏾♀️😗 (@p_y_tia) September 27, 2021
Now I need the government and law enforcement to put this same effort into prosecuting all the elite white men that are involved in sex trafficking. #RKellyVerdict— . (@thatsjustroach) September 27, 2021
When asked if he believed that he, himself, is guilty, R. Kelly states “My mind is telling me no but my jury, MY JURY IS TELLING ME YEEE-HESS”#rkelly— Kyle Colorado (@KyleRGColorado) September 27, 2021
#RKelly survivors have endured so much and this verdict won’t end the pain but it does matter.— Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) September 27, 2021
It’s about damn time that they got his sick ass outta here! #RKelly pic.twitter.com/ZElsj60JRJ— Telly (@thetellypath) September 27, 2021
I bet #RKelly wishes he could turn back the hands of time.— heisenleg (@heisenleg) September 27, 2021
I’ll get me coat.
#42dugg and #EstGee clownin’ #RKelly for having a negative 2M net worth 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/p3d1UB6dyb— No Jumper (@nojumper) September 26, 2021
Karma’s a bitch. He’s going to jail for a long, long time. Good. #RKellyTrial #RKelly pic.twitter.com/ApdZFx7mwD— 🌊🌊Fully Vaxed LV Biden Fanatic🌊🌊 (@NeilfanVegas) September 27, 2021
SUCKS TO SUCK. #RKelly pic.twitter.com/0Eyx7CZjMB— P. F. Chang's SZN (@moistpanties) September 27, 2021
#RKelly has been found guilty of ALL NINE counts! #justice is served! #MeToo #RKellyTrial pic.twitter.com/Q0CORwCLac— queenjay1 (@queenjay1) September 27, 2021
They have found #RKelly guilty on his federal charges 👀#RKellyTrial pic.twitter.com/2CCtz3XkWO— Mwiinga (@MwiingaX) September 27, 2021
R Kelly's Attorney really in the courtroom like this... #RKellyTrial pic.twitter.com/pRo6uvhF7d— The Thumb Thespian (@BiishopCognac) September 24, 2021
Lawyer: he is disappointed as I am, why would he expect this verdict, based on the evidence— Serra Karaçam (@serrakaracam) September 27, 2021
Singer founded guilty for racketeering for hiring under age girls for sex#RKellyTrial pic.twitter.com/Evig1ZWrmb
Lil Nas X Receives His Own Day In Atlanta
Congrats to Lil Nas X! Not only has he taken the music world by storm, he’s now earned his own day in his very hometown of Atlanta! The Atlanta Council has officially presented the 22-year-old ‘Old Towne Road’ singer with ‘Lil Nas X Day” on October 20th.
Lil Nas X is still on a high from celebrating his latest number 1 hit record, #IndustryBaby
