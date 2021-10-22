Dave Chappelle Willing to have a Conversation with Trans Employees at Netflix

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Feelings were hurt when Netflix dropped the latest special from comedian Dave Chappelle, the Closer. To know Chappelle is to know that he says what everyone else is afraid to say, not only that but he also just speaks on how he feels.

Netflix has some employees of the Trans Community that is not happy with the fact that Netflix will not pull Chappelles, the Closer, off of Netflix. October 20th, the employees of Netflix that are apart of the Trans Community had a walk out.

The camp of says Dave would be open to dialogue if folks from Netflix actually reach out to him for a discussion.

Ashlee Marie Preston says she invited Dave to come to the table to talk about the damage she and others believe he’s inflicted on the LGBTQ+ community, but she said, “Dave chose not to show up.”

Which know one knows if that is true or not!!

Have you seen the CLOSER??

Dave also makes this point in his special … empathy should go both ways and we should get away from cancel culture … so a sit down would make sense.