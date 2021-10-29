Ohio School Board Member Steps Down

According to NBC4i.com, the president of the Ohio School Board said she plans to resign on Friday following a political battle over an anti-racism resolution that she supported.
Laura Kohler says the decision comes after the Ohio State Senate resisted her re-appointment.
Kohler, who is serving her fifth year with the board, helped to write an anti-racism and equality resolution in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.
The resolution passed last year in 2020, but was rescinded.
Eric Poklar, a Member At-Large from Worthington, also announced his resignation from the state school board on Friday.
A reason for his departure was not given, but in a release Poklar stated, “Quite simply, my time on the board has ended and I am ready to hand off my responsibilities to whomever comes next.”
