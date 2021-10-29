Ohio School Board Member Steps Down

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i.com, the president of the Ohio School Board said she plans to resign on Friday following a political battle over an anti-racism resolution that she supported.

Laura Kohler says the decision comes after the Ohio State Senate resisted her re-appointment.

Kohler, who is serving her fifth year with the board, helped to write an anti-racism and equality resolution in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

The resolution passed last year in 2020, but was rescinded.

Eric Poklar, a Member At-Large from Worthington, also announced his resignation from the state school board on Friday.

A reason for his departure was not given, but in a release Poklar stated, “Quite simply, my time on the board has ended and I am ready to hand off my responsibilities to whomever comes next.”

