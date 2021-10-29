New Music Friday, Megan The Stallion, Yung Miami Rap Freaks

CLOSE
Every Friday you can probably catch some new music dropping from one of your favorite artist, whether its a collaboration, new album or just a single that just came out.
Music is a passion of mines so i do my bets to stay in tune with whats popping, and whats NOT lol.
Today you can catch anew little album from Megan The Stallion, titled, a Something of the Hotties, from the Archives, that features her freestyles that she dropped don social media and a couple of songs never heard before.
Also Yung Miami dropped her a solo track Rap Freaks, where she is naming her hit list of rappers, and having fun with her own sound of music.
Which one are you tuned into?