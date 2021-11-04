What to Know About the Vaccine for Kids 5-11!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Now that Pfizer has had approval of their vaccination from the FDA for children ages 5-11. Here are a few things to consider, if you want have your child fully vaccinated by Christmas they have to receive their first dose by Nov 20.

Also health experts are still telling schools to keep safety measures in place, like masking and so on until all kids are fully vaccinated. To get you child vaccinated you have to contact your local pediatrician, health department, or pharmacy. go to Gettheshot..coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 833-427-5634.

Approved dosage will be 1/3 of the adult version, and will be given in two shots over a three week period.

As of Nov 1, there have been more than 2000 Ohio children under 18 who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 15 have died.

Are you going to get your child vaccinated?