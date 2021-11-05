Cleveland Browns Release Odell Beckham Jr.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cleveland Browns are releasing their WR Odell Beckham Jr, it was announced by the EVP of Football Operations Andrew Berry.

“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns. We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

According to NBC4i.com this is all coming after the Browns loss to the Steelers and the father of Odell showing video footage of OBJ Jr being open and Baker Mayfield not throwing to him. The father of OBJ also left comments how Baker not throwing this son was hurtful and disrespectful.

Beckham was excused from practice Wednesday and Thursday, while head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team was in talks.

Where do you think Odell will be next?