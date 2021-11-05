Cleveland Police Chief Resign

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Giving the new Mayor of Cleveland Justin Bibbs an easier job coming into office January 1 st, 2022 the Cleveland Police Chief has Resigned. Apparently he knew it was already coming his way,

At a police awards ceremony, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams announced his resignation. this way Mayor Bibbs would not have to fire him.

Since 2014 Williams was appointed Police Chief by May Frank Jackson. He began his career with Cleveland police since 1986. He has had a reputation as the “cool and collected” commander in the Third District.

There is no idea where former Police Chief Calvin Williams will be headed next but we do wish him the best as he goes on his way.

What are your thoughts?