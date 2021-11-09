Promoter of Astroworld, Live Nation has a History of Safety Violation

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This is a tragedy and sad that people who came to have a good time and see one of their favorite artist have lost their life or been injured at Astroworld Festival. Our heart goes out to the families of those who lost a loved ones and our prayers are with them and rockstar Travis Scott.

According to CNN.com the promoter company behind Astroworld Festival has been known for many safety violations. they have been cited numerous amounts of times according to their records.

There are records on the website shows that Live Nation has been fined or sued on a variety of issues over the past decade, including an incident in 2018 where someone was struck by a pole and hd to be hospitalized.

This company, Live Nation, sells around 500 million tickets, and have dropped 6% in shares since Monday. They have released a statement regarding the tragic Astroworld festival.

“Heartbroken for those lost and impacted at Astroworld last night,” Live Nation. “We will continue working to provide as much information and assistance as possible to the local authorities as they investigate the situation.”

A lawsuit has been filed against rapper and producer Travis Scott, who was the organizer of the festival, as well as Live Nation.