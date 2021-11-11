The Dope Dixon
Judge Approves $626 Million Settlement in Flint Water Crisis

This is justice served but not ALL the way. Millions of people were affected by the Flint water crisis, that contained huge amounts of lead. People without knowledge were drinking, and even bathing in that water, some on the other hand were well aware of what was going on.

The people who sat in the high seats however knew about it and did absolutely nothing.

Well a federal judge approved a $626 million settlement Wednesday with tens of thousands of people in Flint, Michigan, who sued the state and more. These are people who ingested this water and could taste that it was tainted.

Corey Stern, a lawyer representing 4,000 children from the Flint area, said  “without the children and families of Flint relentlessly taking a stand against those who failed to keep them safe”, this would not be possible.

If you do not know,  lead exposure in children can cause learning disabilities, behavioral issues and other problems, which is why I said earlier SOME form of justice.

Share your thoughts?

Courtesy of NBCnews

