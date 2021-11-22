Fauci warns about ‘prematurely’ dropping mask mandates as DC lifts requirement

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci warned on Monday about “prematurely” dropping mask mandates as Washington, D.C., lifts its requirement for indoor masking despite opposition from the city’s council members.

Fauci pointed to the national increase in cases, citing that they are up 29 percent from two weeks earlier. Hospitalizations have ticked up 6 percent, while deaths still are decreasing, although he cautioned fatalities are “usually a lagging indicator.”

The country is going into the holiday season in better shape than last year, with vaccines readily available, but the rising cases and expected indoor gatherings are worrying some experts.

