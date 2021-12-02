LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The aftermath of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival has been traumatic to say the least. Something that was intended to bring fun and joy, now brings regretful and heart wrenching memories for concertgoers and avid fans.

Travis Scott pledged to reach out to all families of the deceased and has not always been met with open arms in doing so. Several families have actually refused his help in burying their loved ones.

Now, Hulu has released a documentary entitled, Astroworld Concert From Hell, recalling the events that led up to the show and its tragic ending.

I can’t help to question the motive behind this documentary however. After watching, Look Mom I Can Fly, a Travis Scott documentary released on Netflix, I personally got a better understanding and appreciation of Travis and the passion that drives him and his music. He absolutely loves the city of Houston, Texas and created his Astroworld album and the festival as a way to pay homage to something he truly loved during his childhood in his hometown. For that name to now be tied to death and tragedy is saddening.

The Hulu documentary is pretty premature if you ask me. Some families haven’t even been able to lay their loved ones to rest.

Source: The Neighborhood Talk

Also On Power 107.5: