PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following Viral Pedophile Sting Video

In what surely will be a future episode plot of Law & Order: SVU, a now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a guerrilla-style pedophile sting that went viral and got him fired. His offense? Trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy that he was exchanging explicit messages with on the LGBTQ dating app Grindr.
There’s no denying there was intent to commit an illegal sex act on a minor based of the footage captured by YouTube channel People v. Preds. In the eight-minute clip, George Cacioppo can be seen writing from the user name “Hosting BJ 4U” to who he believed to be a fifteen-year-old boy. It all actuality, it was an adult from People v. Preds that does this regularly to expose random pedophiles.
More on the story below, via CNET:
“According to a Google Drive link posted in the YouTube video’s description, Cacioppo allegedly spoke with a person who said he was 15 years old on Grindr, the social networking app for gay, bi, trans and queer people. The two exchanged pictures and discussed sex acts, according to screenshots of the conversation. Cacioppo allegedly told the decoy that his name was “Jeff” and provided his address. The decoy said he would take an Uber to his location, and Cacioppo was allegedly waiting outside.”
Sony released a statement on Sunday addressing the matter, writing, “We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been terminated from employment.”
Cacioppo, who lost his senior vice president of engineering title after being with Sony for eight years, was also turned in to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.
See the full video below to see George Cacioppo, in complete ironic fashion, getting busted while wearing a PS5 T-shirt:
