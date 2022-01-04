DRAKE SHOWS OFF NEW YEAR GLOW ON VACATION RIPPED

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Drake is enjoying the fruits of his labor in the new year. Arguably the hottest rapper in the game killed it in 2021 dropping the Scary Hours 2 EP and then his IG caption masterpiece Certified Lover Boy. The studio isn’t the only place he’s been working hard. Judging from photos of Drizzy and friends on vacation, he’s been hard at work in the gym as well!

No word on where the photos were taken, but Drake and his crew brought in the New Year in St. Barts. Seems like all is well in the OVO camp and we will be seeing and hearing a lot from Drake in 2022. Cheers Drizzy!

