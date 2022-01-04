LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Jason derulo wants fans to know that he is not one of them…literally!

The star was recently detained after attacking what seemed to be a troll while walking through a Las Vegas hotel lobby. In the video you can see Derulo walking towards the exit of the Aria hotel lobby when another man recording on a cell phone yells “Aye yo why did you slap him dawg” to the singer, possibly indicating that there was an earlier altercation that took place between the group. When Derulo attempted to ignore the troll, he continued to scream, “F**k you Usher” which caused the star to rush the crowd and punch the man in the face. After the fight is deescalated by security, you can see Derulo grab another man and tackle him to the ground. Sheesh! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Derulo may have been flying under the radar lately after the recent birth of his son and the his new TikTok fame that has seemingly reenergized his career but this is not the artist’s first run in with the law. Back in 2015 he was allegedly facing up to 8 years in prison for a wild pool party he threw at his $2 million dollar mansion for his birthday. Apparently it was due to noise complaints that caused 50 police officers to storm the party and have it shut down. Luckily he was only hit with a hefty fine.

So far there have been no reported charges on Derulo from the two victims but there’s always a possibility for a change of heart especially since the video has now gone viral. We’ll keep you posted if any new charges arise. Hopefully, Jason doesn’t find himself in any legal trouble and can get back to making TikToks and giving love to his son!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Watch: Jason Derulo Throws Hands With Troll Who Mistakes Him For Usher was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Power 107.5: