Watch: Jason Derulo Throws Hands With Troll Who Mistakes Him For Usher

Jason derulo wants fans to know that he is not one of them…literally!
The star was recently detained after attacking what seemed to be a troll while walking through a Las Vegas hotel lobby. In the video you can see Derulo walking towards the exit of the Aria hotel lobby when another man recording on a cell phone yells “Aye yo why did you slap him dawg” to the singer, possibly indicating that there was an earlier altercation that took place between the group. When Derulo attempted to ignore the troll, he continued to scream, “F**k you Usher” which caused the star to rush the crowd and punch the man in the face. After the fight is deescalated by security, you can see Derulo grab another man and tackle him to the ground. Sheesh!
