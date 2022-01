LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

First things first Rest In Peace Uncle Phil! The new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is coming next month! The movie is obviously a reboot of the legendary TV show that took the world by storm starring Will Smith and his rich family in California. Many fans of the show were hoping the movie wouldn’t hurt the legacy of the TV show. We were relieved to know that Will Smith would be behind the reboot. Does the trailer do the show justice? Check it out below.

