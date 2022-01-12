DRAKE RESPONDS TO CRAZY RUMOR HE PUT HOT SAUCE IN A CONDOM

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Social Media is a weird place and it’s where rumors spread the fastest regarding celebrities! Tuesday there was a crazy rumor that spread about Drake and a sexual encounter and Drizzy seemingly responded to it! An Instagram Model told a blog that she had consensual sex with Drake at his hotel a few weeks ago. After their little encounter, Drake allegedly went to the bathroom to throw the condom away. The IG Model went in the bathroom and retrieved the condom from the trash, inserted the other end inside her in an attempt to impregnate herself only to realize there was Hot Sauce in the condom. She then said she screamed and Drake rushed in the bathroom and “He admitted that he poured a packet of hot sauce in the condom to kill the sperm,” according to the blog.

As you could imagine the internet went ham with the memes after hearing this rumor about the rapper. Drake seemingly responded with a post on his Social Media. Check the caption.

Also On Power 107.5: