Chris Brown’s back! The world got a teaser of what Breezy was up to when he hit the stage for Rolling Loud in LA toward the end of 2021! Friday he dropped the new song “IFFY” that you heard premiered on Power at Midnight. The video is on a whole new level! There’s even a Transformer in the video dancing! Watch Breezy’s video for “IFFY” below.

