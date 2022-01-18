Don’t Forget To Order Your Free At-Home COVID-19 Test
The U.S Postal Service is now taking orders for at-home coronavirus test kits. The White House claims the site is still in the ‘beta testing’ stage so keep that in mind as it loads at COVIDtests.gov!
Each household can order four rapid tests. The Postal service says the test will be shipped for free in late January. The White House says it will prioritize shipments to Americans from ZIP codes that have experienced high rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths, with the first 20% of each day’s orders going to those areas. Make sure you click the link and share the word!
Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19
Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19
1. Marc BernierSource:WENN 1 of 7
2. Phil Valentine
2 of 7
It's been one year since Eddie Money left us. Great guy. We miss you, Eddie. #eddiemoney pic.twitter.com/hu9LdWNJUW— Phil Valentine (@ValentineShow) September 13, 2020
3. Dick Farrel
3 of 7
Mr. @realDonaldTrump we are proudly wearing and selling "trump for president" t-shirts would you like one? pic.twitter.com/Vsc9w07ty9— Dick Farrel (@talkradioking) July 21, 2015
4. Tod Tucker
4 of 7
Candidate for Labor Commissioner Cathy Costello and me at the Capitol following @GovMaryFallin #StateOfTheState Address. pic.twitter.com/QIwMxFyeVB— Tod Tucker (@RealTodTucker) February 5, 2018
5. Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr.
5 of 7
(GSN) America’s beloved Bible Prophecy Teacher Dr. Jimmy DeYoung Sr. passed away early Sunday morning, according to his wife Judy. Dr. DeYoung had been admitted to the hospital Aug. 7. He was diagnosed with COVID. He had questioned COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/kdfxtvUb7s— HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) August 19, 2021
6. Caleb Wallace
6 of 7
Caleb Wallace, a leader of the anti-mask movement in central Texas, has died of coronavirus, his wife says - NYT pic.twitter.com/dVHZbO7Nc3— BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) August 29, 2021
7. Herman CainSource:Getty 7 of 7
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:
Don’t Forget To Order Your Free At-Home COVID-19 Test was originally published on kysdc.com